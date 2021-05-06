Police issue 143 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 140 individuals and three shop owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 8,688 checks, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 1,663 checks 19 individuals and one shop owner were booked, and in Limassol 2,341 checks led to 66 individuals and one establishment owner got fines.

In Larnaca, 12 individuals were fined after 1,283 checks and after 843 checks in Paphos 19 individuals were fined.

In Famagusta, out of 1,195 checks 23 individuals and one shop owner were booked, while police reported one individual in Morphou after 692 checks.

In addition, Marine and Port Police carried out 58 checks with no fines issued.