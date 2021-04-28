Police issue 142 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police fined 141 citizens and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 9,108 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 1,698 checks one establishment and 37 citizens were booked, while in Limassol 2,300 inspections led to 49 people getting a fine.

In Larnaca, police carried out 1,367 checks and fined 16 citizens while 13 people were fined in Paphos after 1,076 checks.

In Famagusta, out of 1,327 inspections 20 people were fined and in Morphou one citizen was booked after 499 inspections.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police carried out 29 inspections and reported no violations.