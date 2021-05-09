Police issue 141 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 138 individuals and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 8,670 checks, according to the CAN.

In Nicosia, a total of 1,983 checks were carried out with 21 individuals reported, in Limassol 1,538 checks were carried out with 33 individuals and 1 shop owner.

In Larnaca, 25 citizens and 1 shop owner was booked following 1,551 checks, while in Pafos 20 individuals and 1 shop owner were reported after 901 checks.

In Famagusta 1,002 checks were carried out with 15 individuals reported and in the Morphou area 708 checks were carried out with 1 individual booked.

The Traffic Department carried out 821 checks reporting 23 individuals while the Marine and Port Police did not report any violations after having carried out 166 checks.