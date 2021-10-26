Police issue 14 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police booked 13 individuals and one shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 2,985 inspections island-wide, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, Police carried out 1,243 checks and fined 3 individuals, while in Limassol 186 checks led to 6 individuals getting fined.

In Larnaca, 540 checks were carried out with 1 individual getting a fine while in Pafos two individuals and 1 shop owner were booked after 132 checks.

In Famagusta, 2 individuals were fined after 351 checks while in Morphou 285 inspections were carried out with no fines issued.