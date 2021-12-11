NewsLocalPolice issue 14 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police issue 14 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police carried out a total of 2,695 inspections all across Cyprus in the past 24 hours and issued 14 fines for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This is what the CNΑ reported on Saturday citing police sources.

In Nicosia, after 1,445 checks one individual and two establishment owners were booked.

In Limassol, after 212 checks 2 citizens and 3 establishment owners were booked.

In Larnaca, after 439 checks one citizen was fined while in Paphos after 93 checks two establishment owners were booked.

In Famagusta, out of 286 checks three citizens were reported while no reports were recorded after 67 checks in Morphou area.

Police also said a bakery in Nicosia was fined 4,000 Euros for not carrying out safepass screening of customers.

And a pub owner in Limassol was fined 1,500 Euros for allowing customers to enter the premises without a safepass.

By Annie Charalambous
