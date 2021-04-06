Police issue 139 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police fined 135 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 11,087 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, police fined 19 individuals after 2,189 checks and after 3,319 checks in Limassol 79 people and one establishment were booked.

In Larnaca, 13 people and two establishments were fined after 1,466 checks while in Paphos police carried out 1,315 checks and booked 13 individuals.

In Famagusta, out of 1,224 inspections 10 people and one establishment were fined while in Morphou no violations were reported after 722 checks.

Moreover, port and marine police carried out 91 checks and booked no one.