Police issue 133 fines for Covid measures breach over past 24 hours

Police reported 131 individuals and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hour for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The force has carried out a total of 10,740 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,903 checks 32 individuals were booked, while in Limassol out of 1,826 checks 49 individuals and one establishments got fines.

In Larnaca, 19 individuals and one establishment were reported after 1,227 checks, while in Paphos nine individuals were reported after 1,198 checks.

In Famagusta, after 1,409 checks, 19 individuals were reported and in Morphou after 1,024 checks no people got fines.

Port and Marine Police carried out 37 checks without any violations recorded.