News Local Police issue 130 fines over breach of covid-19 restrictive measures

Police issue 130 fines over breach of covid-19 restrictive measures

Police fined 127 individuals and 3 premises all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violations of COVID-19 measures.

They had carried out a total of 10,653 checks, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

In Nicosia 3,177 checks were carried out with 30 citizens and 2 premises getting fines.

In Limassol, police booked 32 citizens and 1 establishment after 2,788 checks.

In Larnaca 1,104 checks led to 10 citizens issued fines and in Paphos polie fined 16  citizens after 1,051 checks.

In Famagusta, 920 checks were carried out and 23 citizens were booked and in Morphou six citizens got fines after a total of 683 checks.

In addition, Port & Marine Police carried out 11 checks with no fines issued.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus President gets second dose of vaccine against covid-19
Next articleEpidemiological indicators still below covid-19 safety levels

Top Stories

Local

Women protesters against toxic asphalt plant demand action from President-PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
Women protesters from Dhali area where a nearby toxic asphalt production plant is in operation on Monday ‘surprised’ President Nicos Anastasiades while exiting a...
Read more
Local

President, Edek leader meet to try to reach consensus on 2021 budget

Annie Charalambous -
Days only before Cyprus’ revised 2021 budget is to be put for approval before parliament, the President on Monday meets with  socialist Edek leader...
Read more
Photos

Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts

Andreas Nicolaides -
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, January 18, 2021 in this photo taken...
Read more
Local

Police assist citizens whose cars got stuck in Troodos snow over the weekend

Annie Charalambous -
Police rushed to the rescue of a number of citizens whose cars were stuck in fresh snow in Troodos mountainous area over the weekend. This...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Vaccination programme moves to more groups in England England will launch the next phase of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Women protesters against toxic asphalt plant demand action from President-PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
Women protesters from Dhali area where a nearby toxic asphalt production plant is in operation on Monday ‘surprised’ President Nicos Anastasiades while exiting a...
Read more
Local

President, Edek leader meet to try to reach consensus on 2021 budget

Annie Charalambous -
Days only before Cyprus’ revised 2021 budget is to be put for approval before parliament, the President on Monday meets with  socialist Edek leader...
Read more
Local

Police assist citizens whose cars got stuck in Troodos snow over the weekend

Annie Charalambous -
Police rushed to the rescue of a number of citizens whose cars were stuck in fresh snow in Troodos mountainous area over the weekend. This...
Read more
Local

Republic delivers first dose of Pfizer vaccines to T/C community – PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
The Cyprus Republic on Monday morning sent the first dose of 1000 Pfizer vaccines to the breakaway Turkish Cypriot community through the divided island’s...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros