Police issue 130 fines over breach of covid-19 restrictive measures

Police fined 127 individuals and 3 premises all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violations of COVID-19 measures.

They had carried out a total of 10,653 checks, according to the Cyprus News Agency.

In Nicosia 3,177 checks were carried out with 30 citizens and 2 premises getting fines.

In Limassol, police booked 32 citizens and 1 establishment after 2,788 checks.

In Larnaca 1,104 checks led to 10 citizens issued fines and in Paphos polie fined 16 citizens after 1,051 checks.

In Famagusta, 920 checks were carried out and 23 citizens were booked and in Morphou six citizens got fines after a total of 683 checks.

In addition, Port & Marine Police carried out 11 checks with no fines issued.