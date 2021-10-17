Police issue 13 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

NewsLocalPolice issue 13 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police in Cyprus fined nine people and four establishments in the past 24 hours for violation of Covid measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 1,651 checks, according to CNA.

In Limassol, 196 inspections led to four citizens getting booked, while 510 checks in Larnaca led to no fined at all.

In Paphos, 284 checks led to four establishments getting fined and, in Famagusta, four citizens got booked after 379 checks.

No fines were handed out after 306 checks in Morfou.

The businesses were booked mainly for exceeding the number of customers allowed.

As well as for serving people at the bar and/or customers on the premises not using a protective mask or standing instead of being seated.

By Annie Charalambous
