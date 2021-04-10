NewsLocalPolice issue 123 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Police issue 123 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Police booked 119 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 ours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 11,160 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out 2,032 checks 23 individuals were fined, while in Limassol 39 individuals and four establishment got booked after 2,895 inspections.

In Larnaca, out of 1,905 checks 23 individuals were fined, while 19 individuals were reported in Paphos after 1,340 checks.

In Famagusta, out of 1,509 checks 14 individuals were reported, while in Morphou police carried out 798 checks and booked no one.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police carried out a total of 60 inspections and issued no fines at all.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleHeavy snowfall in Troodos, roads open to 4WD cars only
Next articleCoronavirus protocols at schools to remain the same until further notice

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros