Police issue 123 fines in 24 hours for covid measures breach

Police booked 119 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 ours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Force had carried out 11,160 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out 2,032 checks 23 individuals were fined, while in Limassol 39 individuals and four establishment got booked after 2,895 inspections.

In Larnaca, out of 1,905 checks 23 individuals were fined, while 19 individuals were reported in Paphos after 1,340 checks.

In Famagusta, out of 1,509 checks 14 individuals were reported, while in Morphou police carried out 798 checks and booked no one.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police carried out a total of 60 inspections and issued no fines at all.