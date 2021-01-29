Police issue 122 fines for covid measures breach in past 24 hours

Police reported 121 individuals and a shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 9,991 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 3,345 checks 30 citizens and the shop owner were fined, while in Limassol 1,889 checks led to 36 individuals fines.

In Larnaca, 14 individuals got fines after 1,322 checks and in Paphos police reported 14 individuals after 868 checks.

In Famagusta, 23 individuals got fines after 1,239 checks while 3 individuals were booked in Morphou after 820 inspections.

Furthermore, 16 checks were carried out by the Rapid Response Unit and Marine Police with no fines issued.