Police issue 119 fines in 24 hours for violation of covid measures

Police issued 119 fines to individuals all across Cyprus for violating measures against the spread of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

They had carried out a total of 10,092 inspections, according to CNA.

Most of the fines went to people driving around or walking without first sending an sms and getting permission. Also, people in the streets not wearing a mandatory protective mask.

In Nicosia, out of 2,166 checks 15 individuals were fined, in Limassol 50 individuals got booked after 2,339 checks and 18 individuals were fined after 1,160 checks in Larnaca.

In Paphos, 1,814 checks led to 16 individuals getting fines, out of 1,653 checks in Famagusta 15 individuals were booked whereas in Morphou three individuals were fined after 709 checks.

Marine Police also carried out 37 checks with no violations reported.