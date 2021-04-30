Police issue 112 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police reported 110 citizens and two establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 10,028 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,006 inspections 34 citizens and one shop owner were booked while in Limassol 2,145 checks led to 41 citizens and one shop owner getting fines.

In Larnaca, out of 1,381 inspections 10 citizens were fined and in Paphos out of 1.132 checks 14 citizens got fines.

In Famagusta, out of 989 checks three citizens were booked and in Morphou no violations were reported after 455 inspections.

In addition, Port and Marine Police reported no violations after a total of 26 inspections.