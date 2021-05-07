NewsLocalPolice issue 112 fines for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police issue 112 fines for breach of Covid-19 measures

Police fined 111 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Force had carried out a total of 8,365 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 1,815 checks and reported 41 citizens.

In Limassol 1,593 checks were carried out and 33 citizens were booked.

In Larnaca the police carried out 1,460 checks and booked 13 citizens.

In Paphos, out of 875 checks carried out 14 citizens and a gas station owner were booked.

In Famagusta, out of 1,210 checks six citizens were booked.

In Morphou, 715 checks were carried out without anyone getting fined.

The Traffic Department carried out 687 inspections and reported four individuals.

And the Port and Marine Police carried out 10 checks without reporting anyone.

By Annie Charalambous
