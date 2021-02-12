Police issue 102 fines over COVID-19 protective measures violations

Cyprus Police reported 102 individuals and one premises over Covid-19 protective measures violations.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06.00am Friday (local time), 11,071 checks were carried out island-wide.

In Nicosia, the Police carried out 3,253 checks reporting 9 individuals, in Limassol a total of 1,812 checks were carried out with 58 individuals and one premises being reported, while 10 individuals were reported after 1,479 checks in Larnaca.

In Pafos, the Police carried out 905 checks reporting 12 individuals, 1,363 checks were conducted in Famagusta with 7 individuals being reported, whereas in Morfou 930 checks were carried out and 3 individuals were fined.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department carried out 1,219 checks reporting 3 individuals, while no fines were issued following 110 checks carried out by the Marine and Port Police.

(CNA)