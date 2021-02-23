News Local Police issue 102 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police issue 102 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police fined 101 individuals and one shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 12,296 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,415 inspections 19 individuals and one shop owner were fined, while in Limassol 39 individuals were booked after 4,027 inspections.

In Larnaca, out of 1,230 checks 12 individuals got a fine, and out of 1,516 checks in Paphos 15 individuals were fined.

In Famagusta, again 1,516 checks were carried out with 15 citizens getting fined, while in Morphou 656 inspections led to no one getting a fine.

As for Marine and Port police, they carried out a total of 48 inspections and reported no violations whatsoever.

By Annie Charalambous
