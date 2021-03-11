Police issue 100 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police fined 195 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 14,571 checks, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,887 inspections 38 individuals were booked, while in Limassol 5,066 inspections led to 95 individuals getting a fine, in addition to one establishment.

In Larnaca, police carried out 1,357 checks and booked 22 individuals while in Famagusta police carried out 1,906 checks and reported 20 people.

In Paphos, a total of 1,381 inspections saw 22 individuals getting fined, while 780 inspections in Morphou led to one individual getting fine.

In addition, Port & Marine Police carried a total of 75 checks and booked no one.