Police investigation into complaint about unsuitable rapid tests ends

Following nine months of Police investigations into a complaint by the Health Ministry about unsuitable rapid tests that a company was going to supply on the basis of a 1.8-million-euro contract, the case has reached its final stage.

According to the Police spokesman Christos Andreou, by the end of the month the relevant file will be submitted to the Legal Service that will examine it and issue instructions. The investigations for this very serious case have reached Germany, from where the investigators requested and received information.