News Local Police investigating premeditated murder after two bodies found in Nicosia

Police investigating premeditated murder after two bodies found in Nicosia

 

Police are investigating a case of premeditated murder based on findings so far after the body of a woman and a man were found at an apartment in old Nicosia, spokesman Christos Andreou told CNA.

He said that investigations were still at their initial stage.

The two victims are a 46 year old woman from Vietnam and a 64 year old man from Romania. The woman had a wound to the neck from a sharp object, possibly a knife. The man also had injuries that appear to be from a knife.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem examinations on the bodies to see the exact reasons and conditions under which they died so as to have a direction which will help our investigations,” he said.

Evidence has been taken from the scene. Police had also found knives on site and are taking statements from neighbours, he said.

The post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out within the day.

“All possibilities are being investigated. With the findings so far, we are investigating the offence of premeditated murder,” Andreou said.

As to the facts of the case, he said that at around 6 pm on Sunday, police were notified of screaming from the specific home, which is on Pericleous Street in old Nicosia.

A police officer on a motorbike went to the scene. Because there was no reply, he thought someone may be in danger and broke the door and gained access. In the house he found the bodies of a woman and a man.

Read more

Investigations continue after two bodies found in Nicosia flat

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleCyprus to launch SMS campaign to avert migrant arrivals
Next articleBorrell: No discussion with Turkey unless it stops illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ

Top Stories

Local

President hails today’s start of stage two of GHS as ‘historic’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday hailed today's start of phase two of the general health scheme (GHS) which covers inpatient care as historic. In a...
Read more
Local

Families on foster parenting: “Our entire worldview has changed”

Josephine Koumettou -
"When they brought the children they were very small. One was 5 1/2 months old and the other younger than 1 1/2 year; still...
Read more
Local

Government to ask House for additional €220 m

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government will in the next few days take a supplementary budgetary bill of €220m to the House of Representatives for approval, Finance Minister...
Read more
World

Emirates could take four years to resume flying to entire network

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Emirates' outgoing President Tim Clark on Monday said it could take the state carrier up to four years to resume flying to its entire...
Read more
Local

Borrell: No discussion with Turkey unless it stops illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou -
There can be no discussion between the EU and Turkey if Ankara continues the drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

President hails today’s start of stage two of GHS as ‘historic’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday hailed today's start of phase two of the general health scheme (GHS) which covers inpatient care as historic. In a...
Read more
Local

Families on foster parenting: “Our entire worldview has changed”

Josephine Koumettou -
"When they brought the children they were very small. One was 5 1/2 months old and the other younger than 1 1/2 year; still...
Read more
Local

Government to ask House for additional €220 m

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The government will in the next few days take a supplementary budgetary bill of €220m to the House of Representatives for approval, Finance Minister...
Read more
Local

Borrell: No discussion with Turkey unless it stops illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ

Bouli Hadjioannou -
There can be no discussion between the EU and Turkey if Ankara continues the drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ, Vice-President of the European Commission Josep...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros