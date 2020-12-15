Police investigates law offices regarding naturalization cases

As of this morning, Police teams are investigating various law offices in Larnaca in an effort to find evidence regarding the case of naturalizations.

According to the Police, the investigations have been ongoing since this morning on the basis of court warrants secured by the court.

The investigations take place in law offices and other specific places in Larnaca with the specific persons said to be involved in the naturalization cases, according to the evaluation of the Kalogirou Committee report.

It is noted that the Police decided to conduct an investigation after having evaluated the evidence and after having secured court warrants.

(CNA)