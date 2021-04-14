Police investigate case of kidnapping and beating

The Paphos Police are investigating the case of kidnapping and beating of a young man.

Following a phone call from a neighbor the Police learned that four young men got out of a rental car forced a young man out of a second rental car, and after beating him forced him into their own car and disappeared.

The Police checked video material from the cameras in the area which indeed confirms the report of the witness.

Moreover, the Police were informed that a rental car similar to the one of the kidnappers was

This morning the abducted man appeared at the point where he had been kidnapped.

Policemen who were monitoring the area saw him and took him in for questioning.

The Police have now issued arrest warrants against two persons who are known to the authorities due to their involvement with drug cases.