Police investigate at least 22 deaths in South African tavern

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 young people found inside a popular tavern in the coastal town of East London, provincial health officials and the presidency said on Sunday (June 26).

The tavern and surrounding area was cordoned off by police after authorities were alerted by members of the public to the incident at Scenery Park, about three kilometres (1.9 miles)from the city centre.

Police officials said those found dead were young adults aged between 18 and 20 years old. Autopsies will be carried out as part of the investigation to determine the cause of death.

State broadcaster SABC reported the deaths resulted from a possible stampede, but was scant on details as the exact cause of death remained unknown.

(Reuters)