Members of the Anti-Narcotics Squad (YKAN) carried out a search of a house in Limassol on the basis of a court warrant.

During the search of the house that belonged to a 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, a quantity of cannabis, money, other drug accessories as well as two rockets and 222 hunting cartridges were found and confiscated.

The two persons were arrested and both YKAN and the Limassol CID continue the investigation.

(philenews)