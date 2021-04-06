NewsLocalPolice intercept boat in Cavo Greco with 75 irregular migrants on board

Police intercept boat in Cavo Greco with 75 irregular migrants on board

Marine police in Famagusta region spotted a small boat with 75 irregular migrants on board east of Cavo Greco around 10pm on Monday.

The boat anchored at the fishing shelter in Protaras where 51 men, 10 women and 14 children got off it. Three of the children are unaccompanied minors, police said.

They were all taken by bus to the Kophinou asylum seekers reception centre where they will remain in quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A 39-year-old man believed to be the captain of the boat was arrested around midnight and is expected to be remanded later on Tuesday.

By Annie Charalambous
