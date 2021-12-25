Police intensifying holiday covid 19 checks

Authorities have intensified checks on covid-19 legislation violations, with the holiday season getting underway and a significant rise in new cases over the past two weeks, with more than 8 thousand recorded, according to the National Surveillance Report.

Checks are focusing mostly on cafeterias, restaurants, bars and night clubs.

Over the past 24 hours starting on Christmas Eve, police conducted 3,585 checks and fined the owners of five businesses as well as 19 individuals for various violations.

Most individuals were fined for not wearing their protective masks (12 in cars).

In Limassol, a cafeteria was fined 1500 euro for not having safepass control at the entrance and the owner of a restaurant was fined 1500 euro because the manager was not wearing a mask, there were no signs at the entrance and no safepass control.

Also in Limassol a night spot was fined 750 euro for allowing in more clients than allowed.

In Paphos, a night spot was fined 500 euro for no signaling at the entrance on the number of people allowed in, very little floor signaling on distancing and no safepass control.

Another night spot in Paphos will be charged for not keeping distances between tables and not having a license to sell alcohol and play music.