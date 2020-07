Police have issued an appeal to motorcyclists to wear their helmets, following a fatal accident in Paphos at dawn.

The town’s superintendent, CID head Michalis Ioannou called on motorcyclists to keep their helmets on during driving for their own safety.

24 year old Evagoras Dimitriou was killed at five this morning when he lost control of his racing bike, hit a pavement and overturned.

Dimitriou was not wearing a helmet.