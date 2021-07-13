NewsLocalPolice have video showing Arakapas deadly fire started from field of suspect...

Police have video showing Arakapas deadly fire started from field of suspect in custody

Limassol police have a video in their hands showing that the deadly forest fire in Cyprus ten days ago started from the field in Arakapas of a 67-year-old suspect already in custody.

The man denies he was behind the fire which destroyed over 55 square kilometres and killed four Egyptian labour workers but on Monday he was remanded for a further eight days by Limassol district court.

Police arrested the man on July 3, when the fire broke out over reports that he had been seen burning stubble at the time when it started.

An investigative team has been set up to tackle the case which is being viewed as arson. It appears that the man’s statements clash with those made by eye-witnesses – one of whom has given the video evidence.

The suspect claims that he went to water citrus and fruit trees in his field at 10am that day.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkey’s Erdogan repeats provocations about imminent opening of Varosha
Next articleCOVID-19 – Israel changes strategy as Delta variant hits

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros