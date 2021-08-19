Police hand out fines for breach of measures to curb Covid-19 spread

Police handed out fines ranging from 500 to 4,000 euros to four establishment managers over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Cyprus.

Police also reported 35 individuals after a total of 4,999 inspections had been carried out, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, police carried out 2008 checks and booked 6 citizens and in Limassol they conducted 463 checks and reported 1 establishment manager and 14 citizens.

The fine for the establishment was 500 euros, as the manager served clients without wearing a protective face mask.

In Larnaka, police carried out 613 checks and fined one individual, while in Pafos they conducted 398 checks and booked 3 establishment managers and another 4 people.

One establishment was fined for not having the necessary safety signs for COVID-19, and another for not checking for the clients` safe passes, because one employee did not have a safe pass and for not having the necessary safety signs.

The third establishment was fined for not checking the clients` safe passes, for not having the necessary signs and because 3 employees did not wear protective face masks.

The fines for the three establishments were 500, 4,000 and 750 euros, respectively.

In Famagusta, police reported 10 citizens during 757 checks they conducted.

No one was reported after 350 checks were carried out in Morphou.