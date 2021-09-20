NewsLocalPolice hand out fines to 43 citizens and 4 establishment owners for...

Police hand out fines to 43 citizens and 4 establishment owners for violating COVID-19 measures

Cyprus police fined 43 citizens and 4 establishment owners during the last 24 hours for violating the measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19. A total of 4,213 checks were conducted.

A police spokesperson told CNA that citizens were reported for not wearing a face mask.

In Nicosia a total of 1809 checks were conducted, and 9 citizens and 2 coffee shop owners were booked. One of the shop owners was handed out a 500 euros fine and the other a 750 euros fine, because their employees did not have a safepass.

In Limassol 22 citizens were booked in the framework of 253 checks that were carried out.

In Larnaca the police conducted 700 checks and booked 3 citizens. In Paphos the police carried out 147 checks and fined 3 citizens, while in Famagusta they conducted 639 checks and booked 6 citizens and 2 kiosk owners. The police handed out a 500 euros fine to each kiosk owner. In Morphou the police carried out 390 checks without booking anyone.

The Traffic Department carried out 149 checks also without reporting anyone.

The Port and Marine Police carried out 126 checks without handing out any fines, while no one was reported during checks at the airports.

By gavriella
Previous articleDystopia: Inferno/Marianna Pafiti/FlashArt2 at Rialto on September 26
Next articlePlan for subsidized holidays most probably to continue until next Spring

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros