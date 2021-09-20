Police hand out fines to 43 citizens and 4 establishment owners for violating COVID-19 measures

Cyprus police fined 43 citizens and 4 establishment owners during the last 24 hours for violating the measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19. A total of 4,213 checks were conducted.

A police spokesperson told CNA that citizens were reported for not wearing a face mask.

In Nicosia a total of 1809 checks were conducted, and 9 citizens and 2 coffee shop owners were booked. One of the shop owners was handed out a 500 euros fine and the other a 750 euros fine, because their employees did not have a safepass.

In Limassol 22 citizens were booked in the framework of 253 checks that were carried out.

In Larnaca the police conducted 700 checks and booked 3 citizens. In Paphos the police carried out 147 checks and fined 3 citizens, while in Famagusta they conducted 639 checks and booked 6 citizens and 2 kiosk owners. The police handed out a 500 euros fine to each kiosk owner. In Morphou the police carried out 390 checks without booking anyone.

The Traffic Department carried out 149 checks also without reporting anyone.

The Port and Marine Police carried out 126 checks without handing out any fines, while no one was reported during checks at the airports.