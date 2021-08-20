Police hand out Covid-19 fines to 29 citizens, five establishments in 24 hours

Police fined 29 citizens and five establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Force had carried out a total of 3,552 inspections, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, 1,098 checks were carried out with 8 individuals reported while from 283 checks in Limassol 11 citizens and two establishment owners were fined.

In Larnaca, a total of 591 checks were held and only three people were reported while in Paphos out of 519 checks two individuals and three establishment owners were fined.

In Famagusta, out of 658 checks five people were reported while in Morfou no individuals were fined after 205 checks.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police carried out 46 inspections and fined no one.