Police hand out 88 fines for breach of covid restrictive measures

Police booked 87 citizens and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to curb the spread of Covid-19.

They had carried out a total of 6,091 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,501 checks 29 citizens were fined.

In Limassol, out of 1,154 checks 36 citizens were fined.

In Larnaca, out of 964 checks 11 citizens were fined.

In Paphos, out of 689 checks seven citizens and one establishment were fined.

In Famagusta, out of 536 checks two citizens were fined.

In Morphou, out of 247 checks two citizens were fined.

In addition, Marine police carried out 16 inspections and booked no one.