Police hand out 54 fines for covid-19 violations over past 24 hours

Cyprus police booked 17 establishments and 37 individuals all across the island for violating coronavirus measures over the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,142 inspections were carried out, according to CNA.

Police fined seven people and the owner of one establishment in Nicosia district after a total of 91 checks.

In Limassol District, there were 310 checks and 15 people and the owner of one establishment got booked.

In Larnaca District, there were 182 checks resulting to two premises and 7 people being reported, and in Paphos District 8 premises and 3 individuals were reported after 166 checks.

In Famagusta District a total of 231 checks resulted to 2 premises and one individual being reported and in the Morphou area there were 162 checks with 3 premises and 4 individuals being reported.

Six passengers arriving at Larnaca Airport without a Cyprus Flight Pass were also reported over the past 24-hour period.

By Annie Charalambous
Police hand out 54 fines for covid-19 violations over past 24 hours

