Police booked 42 citizens and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Eleven fines went out for breach of the 11pm imposed curfew, 31 for not wearing a protective mask and one for violation of social distancing rules within an establishment.

A total of 2,071 inspections were carried out, while Port Police also carried its own checks but did not fine anyone.