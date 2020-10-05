Police hand out 35 fines over breach of covid-19 measures

Police have reported 25 citizens and 10 establishments for violations of Covid-19 measures after a total of 777 checks all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours.

After 84 inspections in Nicosia, nine citizens and two establishments were fined.

In Limassol, after a total of 178 inspections, five citizens and one establishment were fined.

In Larnaca, after a total of 211 inspections, two citizens and one establishment were fined.

In Paphos, out of 112 inspections, one citizen and two establishments got fines.

In Famagusta, out of 162 checks 2 citizens were reported, while in Morphou 6 citizens and 4 premises’ owners were reported after a total of 30 checks.

Most fines are handed out because masks are not work in area where this is mandatory.

(CNA)