Police hand out 28 fines over covid measures violations

Cyprus police fined five establishments and 23 persons over the past 24 hours for violations of coronavirus measures – mainly for not wearing masks, according to CNA.

They had carried out a total of 764 checks all across the island, it added.

Specifically, two premises and six individuals were booked in Nicosia, ten persons and no establishment in Limassol and one establishment and one individual in Larnaca.

In addition, two premises and five people were fined in Paphos and one individual only in Famagusta. The five individuals fined in Paphos were in a betting agency without wearing masks.