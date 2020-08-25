News Local Police hand out 28 fines over covid measures violations

Police hand out 28 fines over covid measures violations

Cyprus police fined five establishments and 23 persons over the past 24 hours for violations of coronavirus measures – mainly for not wearing masks, according to CNA.

They had carried out a total of 764 checks all across the island, it added.

Specifically, two premises and six individuals were booked in Nicosia, ten  persons and no establishment in Limassol and one establishment and one individual in Larnaca.

In addition, two premises and five people were fined in Paphos and one individual only in Famagusta. The five individuals fined in Paphos were in a betting agency without wearing masks.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleOxford COVID vaccine data could go before regulators this year
Next articlePournara emergency centre for migrants severely overcrowded

Top Stories

Local

Defence Minister to inform EU counterparts on Turkish provocations

Annie Charalambous -
Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides is travelling to Berlin for the Informal Meeting of EU Defence Ministers where he will raise the Turkish provocations within...
Read more
World

Wisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man

Annie Charalambous -
Police firing tear gas clashed with protesters in a second night of unrest and arson in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a...
Read more
Local

Three men arrested for assault of kiosk owner, police officer

Maria Bitar -
Police arrested three men aged 23, 28, and 38, respectively, in relation to an assault case in Nicosia at 7:30 in the evening on...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for alleged crimes (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Sergei Malev, 46, pictured below, is wanted by Police in relation to serious offences committed between September 2019 and June 2020 in Limassol. Anyone who...
Read more
Local

RyanAir offers real cheap flights to and from Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
RyanAir is promoting flights to and from Cyprus as cheap as from €12,99 one way for September and October and destinations include Amman, Vienna,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Defence Minister to inform EU counterparts on Turkish provocations

Annie Charalambous -
Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides is travelling to Berlin for the Informal Meeting of EU Defence Ministers where he will raise the Turkish provocations within...
Read more
Local

Three men arrested for assault of kiosk owner, police officer

Maria Bitar -
Police arrested three men aged 23, 28, and 38, respectively, in relation to an assault case in Nicosia at 7:30 in the evening on...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for alleged crimes (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Sergei Malev, 46, pictured below, is wanted by Police in relation to serious offences committed between September 2019 and June 2020 in Limassol. Anyone who...
Read more
Local

RyanAir offers real cheap flights to and from Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
RyanAir is promoting flights to and from Cyprus as cheap as from €12,99 one way for September and October and destinations include Amman, Vienna,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros