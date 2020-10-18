Police hand out 26 fines for violation of Covid-19 protocols

Police booked 15 establishments and 11 individuals in Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violations of Covid-19 protocols.

They had carried out 1,019 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 409 inspections six individuals and three establishments were booked, while in Limassol out of 132 inspections, two individuals and three establishments were booked.

In Larnaca, out of 207 inspections two individuals and two establishments were booked.

In Paphos, out of 147 inspections seven establishments and no individuals were booked.

In Famagusta region, 66 inspections were carried out without any fines and in Morphou area 58 checks were carried out with one individual booked.