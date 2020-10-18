News Local Police hand out 26 fines for violation of Covid-19 protocols

Police hand out 26 fines for violation of Covid-19 protocols

Police booked 15 establishments and 11 individuals in Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violations of Covid-19 protocols.

They had carried out 1,019 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 409 inspections six individuals and three establishments were booked, while in Limassol out of 132 inspections, two individuals and three establishments were booked.

In Larnaca, out of 207 inspections two individuals and two establishments were booked.

In Paphos, out of 147 inspections seven establishments and no individuals were booked.

In Famagusta region, 66 inspections were carried out without any fines and in Morphou area 58 checks were carried out with one individual booked.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleVoting in ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway north Cyprus in process
Next articleFormer UK PM Blair accused of breaking quarantine rules after U.S. trip

Top Stories

World

A year on, Lebanon’s protests have faded and life has got worse

Annie Charalambous -
One year after Lebanese erupted in rage against politicians they blamed for economic collapse, squares once packed with angry demonstrators are empty and camps...
Read more
World

Trump and Biden try to woo early U.S. voters

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. presidential rivals Donald Trump and Joe Biden are court early voters as their campaigns step up events ahead of their final debate this...
Read more
Local

US senior official in Cyprus to discuss security cooperation with Defence Minister

Annie Charalambous -
US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper on Monday is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides (photo) in Nicosia to...
Read more
World

Former UK PM Blair accused of breaking quarantine rules after U.S. trip

Annie Charalambous -
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has been accused of breaking UK COVID-19 restrictions after failing to self-isolate for two weeks following a two-day trip to...
Read more
Local

Police hand out 26 fines for violation of Covid-19 protocols

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 15 establishments and 11 individuals in Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violations of Covid-19 protocols. They had carried out 1,019 inspections,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

US senior official in Cyprus to discuss security cooperation with Defence Minister

Annie Charalambous -
US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper on Monday is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides (photo) in Nicosia to...
Read more
Local

Voting in ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway north Cyprus in process

Annie Charalambous -
Voting in the ‘presidential’ election run-off in breakaway northern Cyprus which began early on Sunday with moderate Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci facing off...
Read more
Local

Eight infected cataract patients receiving emergency treatment

Annie Charalambous -
Eight cataract patients on Sunday were receiving emergency treatment at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia after becoming infected with antibiotic resistant bacteria at a private...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather on Sunday, 32 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Sunday with variable light to moderate winds, force 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be smooth in the morning, turning slight...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros