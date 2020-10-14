Police hand out 24 fines for breach of covid-19 measures

Police reported eight establishments and 16 individuals all across Cyprus for violations of Covid-19 measures over the past 24 hours. They had carried out a total of 540 inspections.

In Nicosia, out of 104 checks police booked four establishments and six individuals.

In Limassol, out of 130 checks police booked two establishments and three individuals.

In Larnaca out of 131 check police booked one establishment and three individuals.

In Paphos, out of 46 inspections, zero fines were handed out, 91 checks in Famagusta led to two citizens getting fines and and our of 38 inspection sin Morphou one premise owner and two citizens were booked. (CNA)