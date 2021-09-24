Police hand out 23 fines in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police in Cyprus fined 22 individuals and one shop owner over the past 24 hours for violation of Covid-19 protective measures.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,807 inspections island-wide, CNA also reported on Friday.

No fines were handed out after 659 checks in Nicosia while in Limassol eight citizens and one establishment got booked after 368 checks.

In Larnaca, 581 checks led to two individuals and in Paphos four citizens were fined after 148 checks.

In Famagusta, eight individuals were reported after 561 checks while in Morphou area no violations were recorded after 241 checks.

Moreover, Traffic police carried out 168 checks and those in ports another 81 and neither reported any violations.

Most violations concern not wearing a protective mask or having/showing a safepass.