Police hand out 23 fines for violations of COVID-19 measures

Cyprus Police booked 18 citizens and 5 establishment owners during the last 24 hours for violating the measures in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 3.195 checks were conducted island-wide.

In Nicosia the police carried out 1.354 checks and handed out fines to 3 citizen and 1 establishment a bookmaker owner. In Limassol they conducted 241 checks and reported 1 citizen and 1 shop owner.

In Larnaca the police carried out 649 checks and booked 2 individual and 1 restaurant owner, in Pafos 207 checks and reported 7 citizens and 2 establishment owners, in Famagusta 319 checks and booked 5 citizens, while in Morphou 57 checks without reporting anyone.

The Traffic Police carried out 146 checks without handing out any fines.

The Port and Marine Police conducted 62 checks without also reporting anyone.