Police hand out 21 fines for violation of covid preventive measures

Police booked 20 individuals and one establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 528 inspections.

In Nicosia, the capital, one individual was reported, three in coastal Limassol and 13 in Larnaca, plus one establishment in the city.

No one was booked in the areas of Paphos and Morphou but two individuals were fined in Famagusta.

At the same time, port police carried out a total of 39 inspections but no fines were handed out. (CNA)