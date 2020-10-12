Police hand out 19 fines islandwide over covid preventive measures breach

Police handed out a total of 19 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 preventive measures.

They had carried out 580 inspections and booked six establishments and 13 citizens, according to CNA.

A total of 88 inspections took place in Nicosia with one establishment and six citizens fined.

In Limassol, 125 inspections took place and two establishments and two individuals were fiend.

In Larnaca, out of 74 inspections, two establishments and five individuals got fines.

In Paphos, 117 inspections were carried out and three establishments were booked.