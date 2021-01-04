Police hand out 123 fines all across Cyprus for covid violations

Police handed out 123 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to prevent the coronavirus spread.

The Force carried out a total of 8,110 checks and fined 4 establishment owners and 119 citizens.

In Nicosia, out of 3,516 checks 37 individuals and the owner of an establishment were reported.

In Limassol, out of 2,218 checks the owners of 3 establishments and 31 individuals were reported.

In Larnaca, out of 752 checks 15 citizens were reported), in Paphos a total of 801 checks led to 23 individuals getting fined.

In Famagusta, out of 550 checks 10 citizens were reported and in Morphou three individuals were fined out of 259 checks.

Moreover, Marine Police carried out 14 checks but no fines were handed out. No fines were handed out at airports either.