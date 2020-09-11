Police guidelines for Saturday’s planned protest in Eleftheria Square

A planned protest will take place on Saturday in Eleftheria square and police reminds the public that provisions of the Decrees of the Ministry of Health from August 26 and the additional guidelines from August 31 regarding the holding of demonstrations and other mass events, must be followed to the letter.

Police would also like to inform the public that the event will be videotaped for the purpose of ensuring the application of the provisions of the relevant Decrees.

Citizens wishing to participate in this event are asked that they fully comply with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

Police will be in attendance taking all necessary measures to facilitate the organisers and participants of the event, to control traffic as well as police the entire event.

It is reminded that:

» The wearing of a mask is mandatory for all and protesters should have a distance of at least 1,5 m from each other.

» No leaflets or documents may be handed out and no open kiosks or street vendors are allowed to be in attendance.

» The event organiser(s) must keep police informed of what is going on and appoint a person who will be in charge of talking with police and making sure all measures are being followed to the letter during the protest.