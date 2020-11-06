Police force to propose reduced number of security guards for politicians

Members of the Risk Assessment Committee of the island’s police force are getting ready to reduce the number of officers guarding political persons, Philenews reported on Friday.

Proposals, including the horizontal decrease of security guards, will be tabled before the Council of Ministers after the Police Chief informs all those affected, the report also said.

Currently, 152 police officers guard political party leaders, ministers, embassies and the annual cost is estimated to rise above €1 million.

On Thursday, Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis welcomed the announcement by ruling Disy leader Averof Neophytou to inform Force’s chief that he no longer requires the service of police officers driving him around.

A week earlier, newly-elected House President Adamos Adamou requested for the number of police officers personally guarding him to be reduced from 15 to eight.

Adamou who is affiliated with Opposition Akel had said the number was redundant and it would be best if the state was not burdened with such an unnecessary cost.