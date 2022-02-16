Police force in Cyprus gets new ‘smart’ patrol vehicles

Police in Cyprus have received new ‘smart’ patrol vehicles equipped with state-of-the-art systems such as automatic number plate recognition as well as speed control systems.

The 96 new patrol cars, nine of which are conventional, will help meet the force’s needs in all districts to prevent road accidents on both the main and secondary road network.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the ‘smart’ patrol vehicles will combat the phenomenon of drivers going above the speed limit and slowing down upon detecting the police presence.

But as soon as they pass the patrols then they immediately exceed the speed limit again.

Of the new patrol cars 44 are of the SUV type and will replace existing ones that no longer meet the operational needs of the force.