Police fines 16 people and 7 shop owners in violation of COVID-19 measures

Cyprus Police fined 16 individuals and 7 shop owners for violating protective measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time Tuesday, the Force carried out a total of 1,583 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

All businesses booked are located in Nicosia and concerned the non-usage of a protective mask from managers and employers. The highest fine given was €1,500.

In Nicosia, the Police carried out 401 checks reporting 10 persons and 7 shop owners. In Ammochostos district 3 persons were reported, out of 305 checks, while in Larnaka 2 persons were reported, out of 315 checks. In Paphos there was one person reported, out of 96 checks.

In Limassol and Morphou area there were no reports, after 189 and 166 checks respectively.

No fines were issued following 111 checks carried out by the Traffic Departments.