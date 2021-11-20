Police fines 13 individuals and 7 shop owners over COVID protective measures violation

Cyprus Police has fined 13 individuals and 7 shop owners for violating the measures aiming to contain the spread of the COVID pandemic.

A Police Spokesman told CNA, that in the last 24hours ending on 06:00 local time Saturday, the Force carried out a total of 2,475 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.

In Nicosia 951 checks were carried out with 1 individual and 2 shop owners reported, in Limassol 277 checks were made with 7 individuals reported, in Larnaca 4 individuals and 1 shop owner were fined after 408 checks, in Pafos 4 shop owners were fined following 286 checks, 1 individual was fined in Famagusta after 316 checks, while no fines were issued after 88 checks in the Morphou area.

Furthermore, the Traffic Departments and the Marine and Port Police carried out 125 and 24 checks respectively with no fines issued.