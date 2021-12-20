NewsLocalPolice fined 18 citizens and 6 establishments for violations of COVID measures

Police fined 18 citizens and 6 establishments for violations of COVID measures

Police fined 18 citizens and 6 establishments for violations of covid measures in a total of 2,952 checks.

A police officer from the Cyprus Police Press Office said that in Nicosia in a total of 1,452 checks, 1 citizen and 1 establishment owner were fined and in Limassol in 215 checks, 8 citizens and 2 establishments were fined.

In Larnaka the Police conducted 482 checks and 8 citizens and 2 establishments were fined and in Famagusta in 390 checks, 2 citizens were fined. The Police made 136 checks in Paphos and 1 citizen and 1 establishment were fined. In Morphou in a total of 196 checks no violations were found.

Traffic Department and Marine and Port Police made 69 and 12 checks respectively and no violations were found.

