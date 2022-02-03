Police fine seven individuals and nine businesses for failure to observe COVID-19 measures

Seven individuals and the owners or managers of nine businesses were fined during the past 24 hours following 1,954 checks on the implementation of the measures against the further spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that four individuals and seven businesses were fined in Nicosia during 532 checks in the district, while 191 checks were carried out in Limassol, during which one citizen and one business were fined.

In Larnaca, one business was fined during 433 checks, as well as two individuals in Pafos during 123 checks carried out in the district.

No fines were issued during 332 checks in Famagusta district, while no fines were issued in the Morphou area either following174 checks.

The Traffic Police carried out 152 checks but no violations were detected.