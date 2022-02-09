Police fine five businesses and 15 individuals during checks for violations of Covid-19 measures

Five businesses and 15 individuals were fined during the past 24 hours for violations of measures against the further spread of Covid-19, during police checks in all districts.

A representative of the Police Press Office, told CNA, that, until 06:00 Wednesday local time, 1,947 checks were carried out in all districts during which fines were issued ranging between €500 and €1,500.

In the Nicosia district, seven individuals and three businesses were fined during 503 checks. The managers of a kiosk and an office were fined €500 each after being found to work without a SafePass. A restaurant was fined €1,500 after officers found an employee working without a SafePass.

In Limassol, two people were booked, while a clothes shop was fined €750 because it was not checking customers entering the business for a SafePass. In total 220 checks were carried out in the district.

A cafeteria in Larnaca was fined €500 after an employee was found without a SafePass, while a citizen was also booked during the 422 checks carried out in the district.

In Pafos, two people were booked during 97 checks and three in the Famagusta district where 380 checks were carried out. No violations emerged during the 183 checks in the Morphou area.

No violations were recorded from two checks carried out by the Port and Marine Police as well as 140 traffic checks.